Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies on the lookout for drunk drivers during holiday season

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said it will be conducting DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

The sheriff’s office said it’s part of an ongoing effort to reduce DWI related crashes and deaths.

Deputies said checkpoints and patrols would be conducted at undisclosed locations throughout Doña Ana County.

Safe rides

The Doña Ana County Health and Human Services Department offers county residents a low-cost taxi ride home through Project HOME (Helping Others Make it home Every time), which is available on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays from 5:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The project is a collaborative initiative with Las Cruces Shuttle and Taxi by which a person or group who has been drinking any amount of alcohol can call (575) 524-TAXI to be picked up for a discounted ride home.

Project HOME will only take people from a bar or party to the rider’s residence.

For up to two people, the taxi fee is a flat $5 to any destination within Doña Ana County. For up to four people, the flat fee is $10. Grant funding pays the balance of transportation charges.