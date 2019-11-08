Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department to conduct DWI checkpoints throughout November

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office is conducting several DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the month of November in effort to protect drivers during the holiday season.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said checkpoints and patrols will be conducted at various undisclosed locations throughout Doña Ana County starting on Nov. 11 and lasting until Nov. 30.

“Deputies will be looking for all types of violations, with an emphasis on intoxicated drivers,” said Kelly Jameson, spokesperson for the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department.

In order to reduce DWI-related incidents, the Doña Ana County Health and Human Services Department is offering county residents a low-cost taxi ride home through Project HOME (Helping Others Make it home Every time).

The service is available on Fridays, Saturdays, and the holidays from 5:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The number to use the low-cost service is 575-524-TAXI.

Project HOME will only take people from a bar or party to the rider’s residence.