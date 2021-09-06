Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department says gunfire erupted in Santa Teresa disturbance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Department says gunfire erupted during a response to a domestic disturbance on Sunday night.

Deputies arrived at a residence on Silverado Drive in Santa Teresa where they tried communicating with a couple inside the home. Efforts to communicate with the pair were unsuccessful and deputies made entry of the residence, where they feared for the safety of one or both residents.

“Upon making entry to the residence, gunfire erupted,” the sheriff’s department stated.

A man received minor injuries and a woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of significant injuries allegedly done by the unidentified man.

Authorities booked the man in the Doña Ana County Detention Center on several charges and an investigation into the case is pending, police say.

