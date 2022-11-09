EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County race for sheriff is turning into incumbent Kim Stewart’s favor as she takes the lead over Republican challenger Byron Hollister.

Stewart spoke to KTSM late Tuesday night saying she will continue her efforts in the new term as sheriff.

“The government is a pretty big lift and it’s a pretty slow-moving lift and we will really need to cement a lot of those changes into the fabric of our department, so going forward we’re going to be essentially playing from the same playbook,” said Stewart.

Republican candidate Byron Hollister focused his campaign on fight against fentanyl and boosting up school safety.

He said he believed he did his best in the campaign.

“I did give it my best I can say that we did everything we could,” Hollister said.

“If it doesn’t work out, people are going to get what they get. You know, I own a business here, I will just keep on with that and we will see what happens in the future,” he added.

Dona Ana County is counting over 42% of voter turnout as of Tuesday night.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store