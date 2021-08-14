Doña Ana County says sandbags being used for “critical areas” amid flooding in Southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Doña Ana County is withholding sandbags for critical areas impacted by flooding as county officials continue addressing residential needs.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service announced a mandatory evacuation of areas in Southern New Mexico, specifically in La Union. Residents living on streets near La Union Elementary are being urged to evacuate as there is a concern about flooding with heavy rainfall still in weather forecasts.

“If we have ordered evacuation it is for your safety,” the county wrote on its Facebook page. “If you choose not to comply with orders of evacuation, this could affect our ability to rescue you when the streets are closed and are no longer accessible.”

The county is withholding sandbags and not handing them out to the public to deploy them to areas that are hard hit by flooding, the county stated.

Water distribution sites have also been setup at churches and schools for residents who need them.