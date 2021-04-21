Doña Ana County remains in “Yellow Level” COVID-19 precautions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says most counties remained static in COVID-19 infection levels as vulnerable populations become vaccinated.
State officials say 15 counties throughout New Mexico, including Doña Ana County, stayed at “yellow levels” of infection rates. One county remains at the highest level of restrictions as infections rates have not improved.
Neighboring counties including Otero and Lincoln advanced to less restrictive limitations due to improving rates, according to state data released on Wednesday. Otero is now in a green level where restaurants and businesses have more ability to increase capacity and service to patrons.
The New Mexico Department of Public Health says a county at the yellow level allows restaurants to have indoor dining at 33 percent capacity and outdoor dining at 75 percent. Establishments serving alcohol are allowed to open until 10 p.m. but bars and clubs cannot open.