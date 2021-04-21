Doña Ana County remains in “Yellow Level” COVID-19 precautions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- More community members are continuing to pitch in and support the young parents of the 1-year-old boy who died last Friday in the hands of a last minute baby sitter.

Loved ones are doing all they can to help the family during this time of tragedy.

After learning the death of baby Ahren last Friday, co-workers of the mother Araya immediately decided to set up a GoFundMe page that can help provide financial assistance to her and her husband, Brandon.

As we've reported, baby Ahren was found unresponsive on April 16, 2021 by his mother. The family says Ahren was being watched by the boyfriend of one of Araya's coworkers. 24-year-old Marvin Lake is accused of killing him.

"Friday afternoon, they held baby Ahren in their arms, as they unplugged everything and he took his last breath. Can you imagine doing that? To anyone that you love, let alone an innocent 1-year-old child?" said Lawrence DeHart, baby Ahren's great Uncle.

Family, friends, and loved ones are grieving the loss of baby Ahren DeHart. A co-worker of the mother, Eric Valenzuela, set up a GoFundMe to help the young parents.

"It hurts not just because we know her but because it is a baby and their very young parents and having to deal with this that the least we can do is just help them out with a little bit of money and I believe all those people that have contributed, they understand this," Valenzuela shared.

The GoFundMe ha a goal of $20,000 and so far, donations have surpassed half of that amount.