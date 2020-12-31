Doña Ana County records five new COVID-19 deaths and 155 additional cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday 33 new deaths related to COVID-19 throughout the state.

The Health Department reported five new deaths related to the virus in Doña Ana County, one of which had been a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces. All of the individuals who died from the virus were reported as having underlying health conditions, according to a news release.

The state also announced 1,316 new coronavirus cases had been identified in 29 counties. The state reported 155 new cases in Doña Ana County and 14 cases in Otero County.

New Mexico now accounts for a total of 141,186 cases of infection by the virus. The number of deaths related to it total 2,436. Health figures show 64,218 of those cases have led to recoveries.

Doña Ana County remains among the top affected counties in the state with 17,358 cases. Only Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque, has more cases with 40,373.

Otero County, which neighbors El Paso County and Doña Ana County, accounts for 2,125 cases.

The Department of Health attributes 204 cases to the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.

Many of the cases in Otero trace back to the Otero County Prison and Otero County Processing Center, which account for a combined 625 cases.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

