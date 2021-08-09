Doña Ana County records 12 Delta variant COVID-19 cases, NM announces over 1,300

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health identified 12 new Delta COVID-19 cases in a recent study of virus sequences at various laboratories.

Health experts have found the variant to be much more transmissible than other variations of the novel coronavirus, which has spread throughout the world.

The state’s leading health agency recorded 1,309 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 64 of them in Doña Ana County. In total, the state has seen 215,098 cases since the first were identified last year, and 197,693 individuals have recovered from infections.

State officials say 190 individuals are hospitalized with infections from COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.