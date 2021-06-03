Doña Ana County inmate accused of murder inside detention facility

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces inmate is dead after he was beaten in the shower area at the Doña Ana County Detention Facility.

An affidavit explains that Samual Enriquez was determined to be the aggressor against fellow inmate Corey Willis.

Surveillance footage at the detention facility caught Enriquez going into the shower area after Willis. Officers then learned there was a fight in the showers and found Willis battered. The officer who responded discovered a pool of blood where Willis was laying.

Blood was also found on the shoes of Enriquez, his hand was swollen and he had a scratch on his chin.

Enriquez made a phone call after the incident which was recorded where he admitted he battered Willis.

Willis was transported to Memorial Medical Center and then airlifted to University Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

Enriquez was initially charged with Aggravated Battery but it was updated to murder in the Doña Ana County system.

