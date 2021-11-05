Doña Ana County Grand Jury indicts man for murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers announced Friday that an Indictment was issued against Tyler Williams by a Doña Ana County Grand Jury.

Williams is charged with the murder of Carlos Ruiz, a first-degree felony and assault with a hand-gun.

According to law enforcement, on October 19, 2021 Las Cruces Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 200 block of Desert Rose Court.

“Officers found Carlos Ruiz who had sustained a gunshot wound, following an altercation with Tyler Williams. Ruiz died at the scene. Witnesses at the scene identified Tyler Williams as the shooter and he was arrested in Carlsbad on October 26.” Las Cruces Police

Williams will remain in jail until trial.