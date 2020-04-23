Doña Ana County firefighters control brush fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Yesterday, firefighters from the Doña Ana County’s Fire and Emergency Services responded to a brush fire off Highway 28.

The call was received at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, for a brush fire in the 500 block of Pajaro Road, off Highway 28.

According to release, crews arrived to find approximately 10 acres of brush burning, with flames and smoke rising from the brush.

Crews from Doña Ana County stations with assistance from the Mesilla Fire Department responded, and contained the fire within 30 minutes and extinguished it within an hour, said the release.

It was reported that a farm field worker was burning weeds on the property adjacent to the location of the brush fire, and quickly got out of control.

“No burn” days are announced when air pollution levels are on the rise and weather conditions create dry, stagnant air that make fires more dangerous and are announced via Facebook at www.facebook.com/DonaAnaCounty and Twitter at https://twitter.com/DACinformation.

Before starting any open fire in Doña Ana County, please call the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795.