Doña Ana County Detention Center transitions to remote visitations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Detention Center has temporarily suspended on-site family visitations, effective immediately.

The decision was made to help minimize exposure and the danger of spreading COVID-19 to the community, staff, and detainees, a release said.

The Center has extended online remote visitation hours from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays.

According to a release, family members may schedule fee-based visits from home, using a laptop or desktop computer at www.legacyinmate.com/Prepaid/.

Officials are working on providing free-of-charge calls once a week, per inmate, in addition to paid calls.

The Juvenile Detention Center will continue to allow in-person visits. However, they must be pre-scheduled prior to arrival and will be limited to one visitor at a time, through a glass partition, a release said.

To schedule a visit with a juvenile detainee, please call (575) 647-7680.

According to the release, detainees will continue to be able to make phone calls, at their regularly scheduled times. A number of options are available for inmates to make phone calls, including collect, pre-paid or debit, through www.legacyinmate.com/Prepaid/. Text messaging is also available at www.gettingout.com/.