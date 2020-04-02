Doña Ana County Detention Center implementing new procedures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Detention Center is implementing a new process to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said that a 14-day quarantine area was designated within the facility to house new detainees who arrived on the same day.

According to officials, the new detainees will be housed together, which will limit their interaction with other detainees who have not developed symptoms and have already been screened.

The Doña Ana County Detention Center said this includes new arrestees who have a negative COVID-19 screening and are asymptomatic but may later develop COVID-19.

Officials said the new procedure will remain in place while the public health emergency is in effect.

The Detention Center said it has not had any positive COVID-19 cases and continues to conduct screenings of all detainees.

Family members may schedule free calls and video visits from home, using a laptop or desktop computer, at www.legacyinmate.com/Prepaid. Additional fee-based connections remain available, as well as texting, via www.gettingout.com.

Officials also said juvenile detainees will also have access to two free 10-minute phone calls, per week where facilities lack video visitation capabilities.

However, visits can be scheduled, with a juvenile detainee, by calling (575) 647-7680.

