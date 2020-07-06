Doña Ana County COVID-19 cases increase by 85

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 253 new COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as two new deaths.

According to the state department of health, Doña Ana County has reported 85 new positive cases.

The two deaths related to COVID-19 were males, one in his 60s from Bernalillo County, and the other in his 70s from Sandoval County with underlying health conditions.

The total number of deaths in the state of New Mexico is 515, with 5,902 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.

The Department of Health currently reports 129 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 13,507 total cases statewide.