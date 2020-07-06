Breaking News
Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance

Doña Ana County COVID-19 cases increase by 85

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 253 new COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as two new deaths.

According to the state department of health, Doña Ana County has reported 85 new positive cases.

The two deaths related to COVID-19 were males, one in his 60s from Bernalillo County, and the other in his 70s from Sandoval County with underlying health conditions.

The total number of deaths in the state of New Mexico is 515, with 5,902 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.

The Department of Health currently reports 129 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 13,507 total cases statewide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

MEX BORDER CLOSE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEX BORDER CLOSE"

Texas Medical Association ranks activities by COVID-19 risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Medical Association ranks activities by COVID-19 risk"

STATE OF TEXAS: 'Mask it or casket' says state emergency chief as Governor orders Texans to wear masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "STATE OF TEXAS: 'Mask it or casket' says state emergency chief as Governor orders Texans to wear masks"

Playing it safe: No room for error in 4th of July youth baseball tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playing it safe: No room for error in 4th of July youth baseball tournament"

I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash"

Las Cruces COVID Update Sunday July 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces COVID Update Sunday July 5"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link