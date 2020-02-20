Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office announces training events for primary election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is hosting two, Voter Registration Agent training events for the 2020 Primary Election.

The first training is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Doña Ana County Government Center.

The second training is scheduled for March 17, at the same time and place as the first event.

New Mexico Election Law states that a person must be registered as a Third-Party Registration Agent through the Secretary of State or the County Clerk in order to register voters.

In addition, the Clerk’s Office will also be hosting a Candidate Informational Session on March 12 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Doña Ana County Government Center.

The session will provide information about the upcoming 2020 Primary Election, as well as basic election process information, according to a Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office news release.

“Our office is dedicated to providing voter outreach, registration and education to our community,” stated Clerk Amanda López Askin. “We want voters to have as many opportunities to feel invited into and informed about our electoral process.”

For more information about upcoming events or to learn about the qualifications to become a Voter Registration Agent visit their website at dacelections.com.