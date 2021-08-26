Doña Ana County authorities and Border Patrol find body in desert

Border Patrol rendered aid to two men in the desert near Sunland Park, New Mexico June 10, 2021 (Border Report Photo/Julian Resendiz)

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire Department and Border Patrol agents encountered a body in the New Mexico desert on Thursday.

Fire officials say the emergency crews were dispatched to assist border patrol agents with a body found at the western edge of Doña Ana County off of Highway 9.

No other information has been provided about the individual.

Border Patrol Agents located the body in a remote area of the desert. — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) August 27, 2021

