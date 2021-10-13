Doña Ana County approves $1.5m fund to buy out La Union properties damaged by floodwater

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County commissioners approved a plan to allocate $1.5 million funds to help out La Union residents by buying out public infrastructure that was damaged from floodwater.

However, they say the funds do not include the damage towards private homes or property.

The $1.5 million funds provided from the state, was decided by county commissioners on Tuesday. The funds will be used to enhance flood mitigation efforts in the community, as well as towards emergency housing for those whose home have still not been repaired.

County Commissioners say their main priority is to purchase the property that is usually hit the hardest when it floods. They say the money they receive will not only help purchase those properties, but help demolish them, as well as help fund the dam.

One La Union resident, Miguel Avila, told KTSM 9 News their main priority should be fixing the dam and keeping up with maintenance

“Fix the dam, hopefully we won’t have anymore rain till next year, but if it rains again and people are trying to fix their places, then its going to happen again. We could have prevented this if they just kept up with it,” he said.

They are now waiting to approve the county’s plan by the state before it can be implemented. The state funds are projected to take effect within the next week or two to start on primary repairs.

