Doña Ana Community College’s Dental Hygiene program is offering free services

Dental workers have not been part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccination in Texas. Other states have included the group. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College’s Dental Hygiene program is offering free preventive dental hygiene services to the public

The college will be open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DACC Dental Clinic at the Gadsden Center, 1700 O’Hara Road in Anthony, NM.

The services offered consist of free cleanings, x-rays, oral cancer screenings, oral health assessments, periodontal therapy and fluoride treatments to residents of the Chaparral, Anthony and Sunland Park areas.

Services are provided by students in the DACC Dental Hygiene program with a registered dental hygienist. DACC students are able to gain additional hands-on experience, along with an opportunity for the public to receive dental hygiene care that otherwise might be unavailable to them.

Patients will need one item that proves residency, such as a utility bill, to verify they are residents of Chaparral, Anthony or Sunland Park. These services are provided thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information, please contact the DACC Dental Hygiene Program at (575) 528-7071.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.