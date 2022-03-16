EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) Dental Programs, Nursing Program and the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation are have announced the Happy Smiles free dental clinic,
The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. inside Alex Sanchez Hall, room 80, March 28th thru March 31st at the DACC Espina Campus, 3400 South Espina.
