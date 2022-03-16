EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) Dental Programs, Nursing Program and the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation are have announced the Happy Smiles free dental clinic,

The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. inside Alex Sanchez Hall, room 80, March 28th thru March 31st at the DACC Espina Campus, 3400 South Espina.

After almost two years of not being able to host this event due to the pandemic, we are excited to welcome our community once again to our college and provide them with resources that can help them enhance their oral health and overall health. This year the collaboration with the nursing program, the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation and the great support from community partners is aimed at reaching as many individuals as possible. Elmer Gonzalez, Dental Hygiene Program

