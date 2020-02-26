Dog rescued off cliff in Montana Vista now needs a home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit helped rescue a dog off a cliff on Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that the dog was stuck on a cliff at the Rock Quarry on O’Leary Rd. in Montana Vista.

According to officials, the person who reported the incident said the dog had been stuck on the cliff for about three days and even tried helping it down, but couldn’t reach the animal.

The Montana Vista Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit in helping to bring the dog down.

The four-legged animal is a large male brindle and will be fostered, the Sheriff’s Department said. A foster home will help care for the animal and will be conducting a medical assessment to ensure the animal is in good health.

Officials said if anyone wants to donate toward the dog’s medical bills, they can do so through the dog’s Venmo account, @Dev4Dogs.

If you are interested in adopting the dog please contact Public Information Officer Leslie Antunez at 915-479-1678.