Dog rescued off cliff in Montana Vista now needs a home

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit helped rescue a dog off a cliff on Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that the dog was stuck on a cliff at the Rock Quarry on O’Leary Rd. in Montana Vista.

According to officials, the person who reported the incident said the dog had been stuck on the cliff for about three days and even tried helping it down, but couldn’t reach the animal.

The Montana Vista Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit in helping to bring the dog down.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The four-legged animal is a large male brindle and will be fostered, the Sheriff’s Department said. A foster home will help care for the animal and will be conducting a medical assessment to ensure the animal is in good health.

A dog was rescued on Tuesday by both the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Vista Fire Department.

Officials said if anyone wants to donate toward the dog’s medical bills, they can do so through the dog’s Venmo account, @Dev4Dogs.

If you are interested in adopting the dog please contact Public Information Officer Leslie Antunez at 915-479-1678.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Mariachis for Moms May 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariachis for Moms May 9"

CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks"

Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run"

SISD audit reveals major graduation issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "SISD audit reveals major graduation issues"

Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash"

Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol"
More Local