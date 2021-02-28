Dog escapes Sunland Park house fire that left multiple homes burned

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — A Sunland Park family is thankful that no one was hurt during Saturday night’s fire that burned three to four structures.

Rita Perez tells KTSM she owns one of the homes that burned on Monta Vista but was not home at the time of the fire, saying she has not been allowed inside as it is still under investigation. Standing outside her gate, just looking at the black walls of her home.

“All my memories, my pictures of my sons when they were little, and you know God only knows why this happened, I’m just so upset,” said Perez.

No one was hurt during the fire, but Perez’s Pitbull, Zeus, was inside but could escape on his own with only a few burns.

We couldn’t find him. We thought he was burned down,” Perez said as tears filled her eyes. “I think he jumped through the other wall, and then we found him in the other street, and he got burned a little bit.”

Despite her home being burned, she is thankful her loved ones are safe. She says it was her family members’ house that burned in 2018 just up the street.

“Two years ago, we had a fire over here, and my little niece, she died, 8-years-old Marisa, she died, and I’m just thankful that nobody got burned and they made it all right.”

Fire Chief Daniel Medrano for the Sunland Park Fire Department tells KTSM the fire started around 6 p.m. on Saturday and fire crews arrived within eight minutes.

Chief Medrano explained that the fire started at a home on Linda Vista and then spread to homes behind it on Monte Vista.

“The damage on the Linda Vista side is significant to the rear structure. The front part of the structure received minor damage mostly on the exterior,” said Medrano. “The Monte Vista side that you see behind me is almost a total loss.”