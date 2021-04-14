Dog comes to owner’s rescue during medical emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department says a dog saved his owner’s life.

Cosmo, an American Pit Bull Terrier, alerted a good samaritan his owner was having a medical emergency, according to a tweet from the fire department. Emergency medical personnel were alerted and responded to the call.

The man was transported to a medical emergency facility where crews saved his life.

“Who’s the goodest boy of them all?!” the Fire Department tweeted.

Everyone, meet Cosmo. Today, Cosmo's owner had a medical emergency. Cosmo ran and led a good samaritan to the location, 911 was called. Thanks to this, crews were able to assist and transport the patient, saving his life.



Who's the goodest boy of them all?! pic.twitter.com/0YPee3aiid — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 14, 2021

