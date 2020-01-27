Doctors say the Flu poses a greater threat to Americans than the Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in the United States, however, doctors believe the risk of contracting the infection here in El Paso is very low.

Despite the virus reaching the United States, experts believe you should be safe, meaning you are only at risk under specific circumstances.

Doctors tell KTSM 9 News Reporter Stephanie Shields that the virus is spread by person-to-person contact, and has very similar symptoms to those of the flu such as coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.

After several cases have been confirmed in the U.S., Doctors say the CDC is testing cases of the cough around china and other places to diagnose the virus.

Doctors warn and say the flu season poses a greater threat to Americans. As we have previously reported, the City of El Paso recorded its first flu-related death of the season earlier this month.

Doctors still recommend you get flu vaccines as well as cover your coughs and wash your hands frequently to prevent getting the flu and other infections.

For more information on what doctors are saying about the Coronavirus here in El Paso, be sure to tune in to KTSM 9 News at 6.