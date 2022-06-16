Martinez is the co-host of the Mike and Tricia Mornings

Patricia Martinez has joined the Downtown Management District as its first Special Event Coordinator

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Patricia Martinez, a 3rd generation El Pasoan with 16 years engaging with the community on the popular local Mike and Tricia Morning Show on 93.1 KISS FM, will also serve as a special events coordinator with the Downtown Management District (DMD).

Events are a major driver of downtown activity and engagement. In recent years, the DMD has grown the number of downtown events in support of downtown revitalization.

Martinez has long been an advocate for downtown history, architecture. Through ongoing DMD revitalization efforts, she hopes to also highlight the present and future of El Paso’s emerging downtown.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to attract visitors to Downtown with exciting events like Fiesta de las Luces and the upcoming Restaurant Week that showcase the vibrant shopping and foodie scene. Personally, I also hope to help create the kind of experiences that plant lifetime memories that stay with you, like the trips I enjoyed when visiting Downtown with my grandma growing up. Patricia Martinez, DMD Special Event Coordinator

For more information on DMD programs please visit, downtownelpaso.com.

