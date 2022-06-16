EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Patricia Martinez, a 3rd generation El Pasoan with 16 years engaging with the community on the popular local Mike and Tricia Morning Show on 93.1 KISS FM, will also serve as a special events coordinator with the Downtown Management District (DMD).
Events are a major driver of downtown activity and engagement. In recent years, the DMD has grown the number of downtown events in support of downtown revitalization.
Martinez has long been an advocate for downtown history, architecture. Through ongoing DMD revitalization efforts, she hopes to also highlight the present and future of El Paso’s emerging downtown.
For more information on DMD programs please visit, downtownelpaso.com.
