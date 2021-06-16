Diversified Interiors hosts picnic for employees at Western Playland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The president of a local construction company says hosting picnics for the families of his employees helps his business grow.

Ed Anderson says, “These guys work long, hard, days and they feed my family and so this is just a small thing that we can do to give back to them.”

On Wednesday, Diversified Interiors held their employee appreciate picnic at Western Playland. Close to 1,500 employees and their families were able to enjoy the rides, food, and a fireworks display. They raffled off bikes, iPads and other prizes for the children as well.

Last year’s pandemic cancelled the annual picnic, so Anderson wanted to make sure that once the city reopened, he could organize this event for his employees.

“Last year we did not have a party like this because of Covid…but on the last day of the year everyone that worked for Diversified got a full week’s pay as a bonus.”

In previous years the employee picnics have been held at bowling alleys and the Chihuahuas

Diversified Interiors has been in operation for 40 years and have been a part of most of the major construction projects in El Paso. They credit the loyalty of their employees with helping the company grow.

“Our stamp is all over town,” says Anderson. “The most important thing for us is for our guys to go home and say, it’s a great day to be a DIY guy.”

