EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andres Gabriel Lodoza is facing new charges from the District Attorney’s Office, despite a judge of the jail magistrate not pursuing the case.

District Attorney Bill Hicks said in a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 17 that after looking at the case, his office believes that Lodoza committed several offenses.

They presented their case to the Grand Jury where they indicted Lodoza on two counts of felony terroristic threat. El Paso police arrested him on Wednesday, Aug. 16 with a $55,000 bond.

Hicks said that anyone who threatens the safety of the people of El Paso will not be taken lightly.

“Certainly, somebody who has the intent to this massive intent to do some harm with a loaded weapon in a high population area was not going to hesitate to enforce our laws,” Hicks said.

However, residents who live in the Kern area where the Cincinnati Entertainment District is based say that is not enough.

Roger Davies who has lived in his house for decades, had his home broken into by a person he believes came from one of the bars in the area.

“Broke into my house the Thursday night before this incident happened, he actually broke in through a gate, came here, broke into the back of the house, went into the house and took a shower at my house,” Davies said.

The rise in crime has also caused other residents to move out of their homes after no longer feeling safe.

“I see so many houses up for sale up in Kern Place now. I’ve never seen so many places; I think people are trying to get out of Kern Place now. It used to be a great neighborhood, but nobody wants to live in a neighborhood anymore where people are on Thursday nights and early Friday mornings coming over defecating in your yard, housebreaking in your yard,” Davies said.

While Davies commends Hicks and the District Attorney’s Office for their efforts, he believes that it can only go so far.

“I think there have been prosecutions, I think there are people who have gone to jail, there’s been several murders down there that happens all the time, so I don’t think I praise him for doing it. Certainly, we need to prosecute the people that break crimes, but this is really an after-effect,” Davies said.

