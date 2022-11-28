EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in a court hearing today for her removal case. The hearing is expected to determine whether she would be temporarily suspended.

We are less than an hour away from the hearing for removal of district attorney Yvonne Rosales. This comes after the prosecutor – County Attorney Joanne Bernal requested her temporary removal last week as Rosales awaits for her removal trial set for march of 2023.

The court documents submitted by Bernal insinuate Rosales had reportedly worked out a deal with Judge Tryon Lewis that she may have backed out of.

The withdrawal of her last attorney Luis Yanez will also be discussed during the hearing. We will be covering this hearing today and update you on the latest developments.