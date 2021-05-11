Dispatchers alerted police of gun shots during 50-person incident at West El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police expected to encounter a hostile scene when they arrived at the parking lot of a West Side business, according to a police document.

Dispatchers had alerted police that fifty people were fighting and then that an individual had fired gunshots, according to the document. On Twitter, police tweeted 50 individuals were involved in a fight with weapons.

The document sheds light on why police announced there was a 50-person fight and gun shots in front of a West Side business on May 2.

Records show police approached Shelby Hughes of Fort Bliss when they arrived at 5850 N. Mesa in the parking lot of the El Paso Drafthouse.

Dispatch records do not detail whether police witnessed a fight when they arrived on the scene or whether bullet casings from gunshots were found but say police were advised to search for a tall, black, male with a white shirt.

Two police officers approached Hughes who was walking away, the document states. He was told he was being detained for an investigation. He reused and said no, it reads.

Officers then placed Hughes on the ground and claimed he was resisting a pat down search for weapons. And, he was later placed in the back of a police unit and taken to the West Side Regional Command Center for processing and paperwork.

Police recorded taking Hughes into custody on a resisting arrest search or transport charge but a magistrate court refused to sign-off on an arrest warrant.

