Diocese of El Paso suspends Sunday and Weekday Masses in response to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Diocese of El Paso has suspended Sunday and Weekday Masses until further notice.

According to a press release, only a limited number of those who serve in various ministries may take part. These roles include acolytes, lectors and a small number of musicians, the Diocese of El Paso said on Wednesday.

The Diocese said that it is presently negotiating with commercial stations to broadcast a Sunday Liturgy in Spanish and in English. The Diocese also said that Masses may be made available on other platforms and may be offered by any parish.

Parish churches will also be closed temporarily until the Diocese can remedy a critical shortage of cleaning supplies, the Diocese said.

Officials with the Diocese said after that, churches will be opened for prayer as long as possible each day for private visits.

The Diocese is encouraging church members to have time for prayer in their homes on Sunday. Recommended prayer guides will be made available at the El Paso Diocese website.

Weddings, quinceañeras, funeral rites, and other church-related events have been postponed.