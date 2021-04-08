Diocese of El Paso says local priest missing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Diocese of El Paso says a 48-year-old priest is missing and a missing person’s report has been issued with El Paso police.

The diocese says Antonio Martinez Ceballos of the Corpus Christi Parish in the Lower Valley was last seen on Tuesday. He is originally from Columbia, according to a news release.

Church officials are asking the public for help in finding Ceballos and to report any information on his whereabouts to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Department at (915) 212-4040.

“Our prayers are with father Martinez and we hope that we can locate him soon,” Bishop Mark Seitz said. “We are grateful to the El Paso Police Department for their assistance and we hope that the community can help us locate him soon.”