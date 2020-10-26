Diocese of El Paso limits church gatherings, closes churches until Nov. 8

The Diocese will re-evaluate the next phase of church gatherings protocols after Nov. 8.



El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso has mandated that parishes inside of El Paso County re-enter suspended status of the Diocesan Protocols for Church Gatherings, effective Tuesday through Nov. 8.

That means that all church gatherings are limited to just those necessary to facilitate the gathering or live streaming of Mass, not to exceed 10 people. Funerals, weddings, baptisms and similar liturgies are postponed.

Church meetings and classes should either be postponed or held virtually. Churches will be closed. Confession is available by appointment only.

The Diocese will re-evaluate the next phase of church gatherings protocols after Nov. 8.

Bishop Mark Seitz expressed his grave concern for the rise in coronavirus cases in El Paso County over the last several weeks.

“Our entire community ought to be very concerned about the unprecedented number of positive cases that have been reported over the last several weeks,” he said. “This virus is a mortal threat to many and is spreading unchecked at this time. We must come together as a community out of concern for all who are vulnerable among our families.”

