Diocese of El Paso limits church gatherings, closes churches until Nov. 8

Local

The Diocese will re-evaluate the next phase of church gatherings protocols after Nov. 8.

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Diocese of El Paso lists 30 priests accused of sexually abusing children


El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso has mandated that parishes inside of El Paso County re-enter suspended status of the Diocesan Protocols for Church Gatherings, effective Tuesday through Nov. 8.

That means that all church gatherings are limited to just those necessary to facilitate the gathering or live streaming of Mass, not to exceed 10 people. Funerals, weddings, baptisms and similar liturgies are postponed.

Church meetings and classes should either be postponed or held virtually. Churches will be closed. Confession is available by appointment only.

The Diocese will re-evaluate the next phase of church gatherings protocols after Nov. 8.

Bishop Mark Seitz expressed his grave concern for the rise in coronavirus cases in El Paso County over the last several weeks.

“Our entire community ought to be very concerned about the unprecedented number of positive cases that have been reported over the last several weeks,” he said. “This virus is a mortal threat to many and is spreading unchecked at this time. We must come together as a community out of concern for all who are vulnerable among our families.”

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local school districts suspend athletics at request of El Paso County due to COVID-19

60-year-old El Paso woman with virus fearful she'll need to go to the hospital as capacities reach 100 %

Woman comes forward with possible lead for missing soldier

El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19

Federal resources diverted to assist El Paso, Abbott says

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner