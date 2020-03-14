Diocese of El Paso increasing precautions amid Corona Virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bishop of El Paso, Mark Seitz, announced the diocese is taking further steps to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The Bishop is suspending the holding of hands during the ‘Our Father’, and the diocese is asking parishioners to bow instead of shaking hands.

Also, the chalice will not be offered in communion, and the sacramental bread will be given by hand only.

The bishop asks people to stay home if not feeling well.

Additionally, all catholic schools will be closed until March 30.