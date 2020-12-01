Did you travel or gather for Thanksgiving? You should get tested, City says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local health officials are asking El Pasoans who traveled or gathered for Thanksgiving to get tested and self-quarantine until they receive a negative result

While the number of COVID-19 cases has slowed down, officials expect to see another spike in the coming days because of the holiday weekend.

“We know that while many people followed our advice to say home and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday virtually; others chose or needed to travel or gather,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora.

“If you did travel and/or gather please immediately self-quarantine, make an appointment to test 5 days after you returned from travel or gathered, and continue to self-quarantine until you receive your test results,” said Mora. “It is extremely important to stay away from others in case you contracted COVID-19 during the holiday weekend.”

For a list of testing sites in the area, visit www.EPStrong.org.

Latest Headlines