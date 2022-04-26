EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dia De Los Niños, Dia de Los Libros is hosting its first outdoor event since the pandemic this weekend.

The family-friendly event is set for Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marketing and customer relations Jack Galindo says they will provide free outdoor activities such as 50 exhibitors, on health and literacy. Each booth will be giving out prizes for kids and something to take home.

There will also be a football exhibition hosted by a local female football team at the park, as well as free swimming classes at the pool from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.during the event.

The event will have live entertainment from a team band playing to mariachis serenading. Plus if you’re feeling hungry there will be food trucks serving tacos, gorditas, hamburgers to hotdogs, even aguas frescas.

Jack says all the books that are being given away come from private donations. For instance, Black Friday stores and famous authors, Luke Lowenfield and Hal Marcus who recently donated over 1,000 books.

Muchas Gracias María! written by Luke Lowenfield and illustrated by Hal Marcus is one of the famous bilingual books that will be available while supplies last.

“We also had an important book drive by Chick-fil-a, Chick-fil-a has been very instrumental, and our big sponsor of the year that is making it possible to be purchased is The Great Khalid Foundation, they are one of our major sponsors, so is El Paso Teachers Federal Credit Union, and Region 19 as well, they’ve all been very generous givers and that allowed us to purchase a lot of the books that we have to give away,” Galindo said.

According to Jack, the reason why the library gives out free books is to keep kids using their imagination when reading books.

He says it’s important for kids to have books at home and very helpful when parents read to their children at a very young age. Even if the child is a toddler and doesn’t know how to read, books help children in the long run in school.

“They will associate those pictures with words and that will help and learn better by the time they get to school, so that’s important, that’s why we do this, we want to make sure every child who wants a book, who needs a book, has one to take home, that’s why we give them away for free,” Gallindo said.

Jack says there will be over 18,000 titles of brand new books for all ages. Children will be able to choose the book that they want.

For more information about Dia De Los Niños, Dia De Los Libros Saturday’s event head on over to El Paso Public Libraries website.

