Día de los Muertos goes virtual this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration hosted by the El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department will be a little different due to the pandemic.

The celebration will be held virtually starting Oct. 26, and will run until Nov. 6.

The free, family-friendly celebration will include a variety of online programs and events created by the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA), Archeology (EPMArch), and History (EPMH).

“While this year we are not able to implement a large-scale Día de los Muertos parade as in previous years, we continue to be dedicated to celebrating this important cultural holiday,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe. “With the generous support of the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation, we will be offering various virtual projects, as well as an outdoor installation of Katrinas and Alebrijes.”

The community can access and view a series of videos, workshops and downloadable activities on the museum websites and social media pages. In addition, visitors will be able to see an alebrije video, an altar, learn catrina make-up and how to make paper marigolds. Viewers will also be able to enjoy a virtual visit from La Calaca Maldonado and download family friendly activities.

The community can be part of the celebration by submitting their own Calaverita Literaria poem. The satirical poems are a popular Mexican tradition during Day of the Dead, where the author uses humor to portray death or the death of a loved one. A creative drawing to go along with the poem is encouraged.

The community is also encouraged to share how they are celebrating Día de los Muertos by sending photos of altars, catrina make-up or other Día de los Muertos-related activities (submissions must be family friendly and traditional of Day of the Dead).

Pictures and poems may be featured on the Día de los Muertos webpage and social media sites, but material must be submitted by noon on Oct. 22 to EPMAeducation@elpasotexas.gov.

