DHA to host Ft. Bliss ceremony to establish El Paso military medical market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) will host a ceremony at William Beaumont Army Medical Center to establish the transition of El Paso-based military treatment facilities into a new military medical market.

The ceremony will be hosted by Dr. Brian Lien, assistant director for the DHA on September 30.

A medical market is a group of hospitals and clinics in one geographic area that work together with its TRICARE partners, Veterans Affairs hospitals, federal healthcare organizations, private sector teaching hospitals and medical universities, and other health care partners, according to WBAMC health officials.

The group of hospitals and clinics operate in one system, where they share patients, staff, budget, and other functions to improve the readiness, delivery, and coordination of health services.

Following the ceremony, Lien will join Col. Bret Venable, market director and commander of WBAMC, to host a virtual media round-table via teleconference.

The formal establishment of the El Paso military medical market next week will continue to foster cooperative efforts that WBAMC has done for more than 100 years, providing oversight for the healthcare delivery to more than 170,000 beneficiaries, WBAMC medical officials said.

WBAMC will continue providing care services that include primary medical homes on Fort Bliss, Desert Sage and Rio Bravo clinics in El Paso, McAfee Health and Dental clinic at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the Soldier Recovery Unit, and Fort Bliss Dental Command.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.