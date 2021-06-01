Detroit PD denied academy entry to former El Paso officer accused of sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former El Paso Police Department officer accused of sexually assaulting two women was denied entry into the Detroit Police Department Academy.

A spokeswoman for the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners confirmed that an individual named Abderrazak Boukhatmi was denied entry into the Detroit Police Academy in 2015. An online document showed minutes of Boukhatmi and a man named Dave Weise appealing the police academy’s decision not allowing them to join.

The commission spokeswoman confirmed the log is an official record of a meeting held April 23, 2015. The document, however, does not show Boukhatmi’s age or why he was not allowed in.

It’s unclear why Boukhatmi was not allowed to enter the academy because commission officials say they cannot talk about personnel discussions. It is known that the commission considered Boukhatmi’s appeal and it was denied.

Wayne County records do not show any previous criminal history for Boukhatmi.

An El Paso Police Department spokesman said Boukhatmi did not disclose his application to the Detroit Police Department Academy when he applied and graduated with EPPD two years ago.

“A law enforcement agency in Michigan (not DPD) where he was previously employed was contacted and gave endorsement and high recommendation for employment with the EPPD,” the El Paso spokesman said. “We can’t answer as to why he was not accepted to the Detroit police academy.”

KTSM 9 News reached out to the Detroit Police Department about Boukhatmi’s application. A response from the department said details about Boukhatmi would not be readily available and records may not be available because he was not accepted into the academy.

The Detroit Police Department’s website said an individual must be at least 18 years old, have a driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, U.S. citizenship and no felony convictions.

El Paso Police Department requirements include being at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. citizenship, 12 accredited postsecondary credit hours in a field of study, legally able to operate a vehicle, less than two moving traffic violations in the last three years and not have been involved at-fault motor vehicle accidents in the last three years.

Additional requirements include not having a criminal investigation above a class C misdemeanor, not having any warrants, not being on court-ordered supervision for criminal offenses above Class B misdemeanors, not having a felony conviction, not having family or dating violence convictions, not having a dishonorable discharge from the military and not failing a polygraph examination or psychological exam, according to the website’s questionnaire.

Boukhatmi is no longer in the El Paso County Detention Facility in downtown El Paso after he posted a $100,000 split bond on Friday. County records show he applied for a court-appointed attorney and had to provide a record of his finances.

He was arrested on May 20 after a second individual accused him of allegedly sexually assaulting them.

He was first accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old victim in Las Misiones Apartment complex in the Cimarron community, police documents stated. The second assault claim came after news reports of Boukhatmi’s arrest, police said.

