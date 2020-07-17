Detectives searching for missing El Paso man who was last seen on July 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Detectives with the El Paso Police Department are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person.

Miguel Lopez, 40, was last seen on July 8 at around 7 p.m. at the 1600 block of Saint Stephen Pl.

According to authorities, Lopez suffers from medical conditions and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 915-212-4673 or 915-212-4652 during business hours.

For after hours, people are asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 915-832-4400.