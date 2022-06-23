EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the 2022 – ’23 budget on Thursday, June 23 approved that teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses will see an average salary increase of 7 percent in the upcoming 2022- 23 academic year, the highest increase in the district’s history.

The starting salary for teachers with zero experience is now $56,975, says the district, and the newly approved budget, they believe, puts them “on par” with the rest of Region 19 districts. The board also approved 10 paid additional days for parental leave – making it the only district in the region to offer this benefit.



El Paso ISD recognizes that the strength of our schools lies in the strength of our employees. We need excellent teachers and staff for our students to thrive. This allows us to retain and attract exceptional team members and helps us develop to higher and greater levels of excellence. Daniel Call, Board of Trustees Vice President



Trustees also approved a 5 percent increase for non-exempt (hourly) employees and a 4 percent salary increase from the mid-point for campus administrators and other professional staff. Directors and above will receive a 3 percent increase from mid-point. In addition, the compensation package includes a $1,000 employee retention stipend in the Nov. 15, 2022, paycheck for employees and a $1,500 in the June 30, 2023 paycheck.



We worked closely with our Board of Trustees to develop a fair and fiscally responsible compensation plan for employees. Excellent schools and outstanding student achievement start and end with great teaching. This compensation package shows our commitment to recruit and retain high-quality educators to ensure our students have an exemplary educational experience. Diana Sayavedra, Superintendent of Schools, EPISD



In addition, the district will increase their Health Savings Account contribution for participating employees from $300 to $1,000. Minimum wage also was raised to $12 from $10.51. Taking into account the general pay increase, retention stipend and the increase in the Health Savings Account, a teacher’s total compensation increase is approximately 12.5 percent. Administration has developed a strategic budget aimed at building highly skilled employees throughout the district for future academic success. The district has leveraged resources to develop a well-rounded budget and increase efficiencies that will support the employee compensation package, while maintaining the integrity of all other functions

