EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The oldest BMX track in the state of Texas, Desert Downs BMX, is hosting an open house looking for new members big and small that want to learn more about this extreme sport and brush up on their tricks.
Those who run the track says it’s a great way for people to get to know the sports and welcome in those who may have never heard of it before.
The group hosts many competitions and sessions throughout the year at the track, welcoming riders from around the country as well as Mexico. The track is for everyone including those who are either tenured riders or those who just discovered BMX.
If you or your child want to try it out the group and their volunteers are there to help you get comfortable on the bike. Some other riders say it may seem scary to get on a bike like that but in the end it’s a fun activity for everyone.
If you would like to know more about Desert Downs BMX you can find them on their Facebook page.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Chihuahuas lose in extra innings 11-10 to Aces
- Desert Downs BMX wants to welcome new and older riders to their track
- Amusan wins gold in women’s 100-meter hurdles at World Athletics Championships
- New special guests announced to appear at Plaza Classic Film Festival
- 2 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park
- Biden improves ‘significantly,’ throat still sore from COVID