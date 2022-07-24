EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The oldest BMX track in the state of Texas, Desert Downs BMX, is hosting an open house looking for new members big and small that want to learn more about this extreme sport and brush up on their tricks.

Those who run the track says it’s a great way for people to get to know the sports and welcome in those who may have never heard of it before.

Today’s open house is really to invite people from the community that may have children that already have bikes since so many families do and to just give them a way that is free to come out and experience something new. John Ensign, Volunteer, Desert Downs BMX

The group hosts many competitions and sessions throughout the year at the track, welcoming riders from around the country as well as Mexico. The track is for everyone including those who are either tenured riders or those who just discovered BMX.

I’d say 17 years now, off and off. If I were to say the total amount of years I’ve been riding I’d say 14 years. Hector A. Banuelos, Rider

I say big people starting to ride bikes so that got me to riding bikes and my parents found BMX, so I wanted to go BMX. Mattias Castro, rider

If you or your child want to try it out the group and their volunteers are there to help you get comfortable on the bike. Some other riders say it may seem scary to get on a bike like that but in the end it’s a fun activity for everyone.

Come out even though you’ll probably fall, because like, almost everyone falls on their first day but just have fun. Gavin Giersdorr, rider

Just come out here have fun and see if you like it. Liam, Yanez, rider

If you would like to know more about Desert Downs BMX you can find them on their Facebook page.

