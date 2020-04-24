Deputies arrest man accused of breaking into a vehicle in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of trying to break into a vehicle.

Authorities said that tahe alleged crime took place at the 100 block of El Chanate in Canutillo, Texas.

Joseph Skaggs, 39, was taken into custody after a person gave a description of the suspect to deputies who are assigned to the Northwest Patrol Station.

Deputies were able to locate Skaggs and they booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Burglary of a Vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to lock their vehicles, trunks, or tailgates.

Officials said an unlocked car is an open invitation to a thief.

Authorities are also telling people not to leave valuables inside their vehicles.