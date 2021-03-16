Deputies: Arrest made after man attacked outside El Paso area home, truck stolen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspect is in custody after a man was attacked outside of his home and his truck stolen, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said it happened Tuesday in the 3700 block of Judy Marie Lane in Montana Vista.

According to authorities, the victim was sitting in the bed of his truck when he was approached and assaulted by Kristian Fuentes, 24.

Deputies said they were able to locate Fuentes and the truck later in the day in a desert area near Buntline Drive.

Fuentes is charged with robbery. His bond is set at $50,000.

