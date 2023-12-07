EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three arrested a fugitive wanted for the charge of assault family violence after conducting a traffic stop, the office announced.

Dario Armendariz Hernandez, 34, had an outstanding pretrial-bond revocation warrant for the charge of assault family violence, with a bond of $22,000.

Armendariz was taken into custody on December 6, 2023 at the 10800 block of Montana and he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $22,000. The arrest was made without incident, the office said.