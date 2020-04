EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A wanted El Paso man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 19-year-old Ivan Alvarado at a home located on the 1500 block of George Dieter Dr.

Authorities said Alvarado was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on three outstanding criminal warrants for Possession with the Intent to Promote Child Pornography, Unlawful Restraint, and Harassment with bonds totaling $58,500.