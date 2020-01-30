Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg shares his vision with El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday night, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg shared his plans for Latino Communities in El Paso, Texas.

Bloomberg’s campaigned geared towards El Pasoans and Borderland communities as the 2020 general election rolls around.

He is the first democratic presidential candidate to campaign in El Paso since former candidate Beto O’Rourke.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg addressed El Pasoans with his “El Paso Adelante” policy agenda.

The Democratic presidential candidate said his policy plans for Latino voters focused on fixing what he thinks is damage done by President Trump.

Bloomberg launched his “Ganamos Con Mike” campaign. He told El Pasoans his policies will improve healthcare, immigration, case backlogs, and security in the Southern border.

“We have to get control of our borders we also have to be compassionate and do our share in terms of refugee,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg also addressed the August third shooting that took place at Walmart.

“Just the fact that he came to El Paso where El Paso has been grieving as an intersection of racism and violence in our community, says a lot about this candidate,” said Texas Rep. Cesar Blanco.

The Texas Democratic Primary is set for March 3. The deadline to register to vote is on Feb. 3, 2020.