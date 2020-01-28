Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg to campaign in El Paso this Wednesday

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters during a campaign appearance, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Fayetteville, N.C. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will return to Texas on Wednesday to campaign here in El Paso.

A release states Bloomberg will deliver remarks and announce his plans for a holistic approach to investing in Latino communities across America.

The event will be held at:

St. Rogers Depot, 420 No. Campbell, El Paso, TX 79901

6:30 P.M. doors open to the public

7:30 P.M. event start time

Event officials say this is also the kickoff event for “Ganamos con Mike”, a movement to energize Latino voters around the country in support of Mike’s commitment to rebuild America and defeat Trump.

This is Bloomberg’s fourth campaign trip to Texas.