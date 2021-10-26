Del Valle Middle School to host ceremony in honor of late El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle Middle School will be hosting a special dedication ceremony October 27 to honor El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy, Peter Herrera, who passed away in 2019 after being wounded in action.

The school will be honoring the late deputy by naming its library after Herrera.

Herrera attended two Ysleta ISD schools in his youth, Valley View Middle School and Del Valle High School. He was an 11-year veteran with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

Members of Deputy Herrera’s family, YISD superintendent, Xavier De La Torre, YISD trustees, and Del Valle Middle School staff and students will be attending the library dedication ceremony.

