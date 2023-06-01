EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Del Valle High School Senior is now a YEF scholarship recipient after commuting from Juarez to the Sun City every weekend to attend school.

Born in El Paso but raised in Juarez, Yabnel Lopez-Rosas began attending middle school in the U.S. after completing fifth grade in Ciudad Juarez.

“I didn’t know a lot of English, I just knew the basics, like hi or something and then coming here it was definitely in impact because a lot of students would say ‘Why do you speak Spanish, here you have to speak English,’ I knew other kids who just began like middle school over here,” Lopez-Rosas said.

Although her parents still live in Ciudad Juarez, Lopez-Rosas stays with her aunt and uncle in the Sun City. However, after she graduates on June 5, 2023, she will attend the University of Texas in San Antonio in August to study Political Science.

“It’s hard having them over there, that’s the reason I cross during the weekends, like I stay here the whole week and then I go with them during the weekend,” said Lopez-Rosas.

Earning to be a top 10% student in her class, National Honor Society President, English Honor, and Principal Advisory, Lopez-Rosas was awarded with a $ 2,000 YEF Scholarship to attend UTSA, all thanks to her family and mentors.

“My teacher Mrs. Borrego, she was the best one she would always push me. I was part of the Math team when I was in middle school, and it was really hard she knew that I enjoyed a lot of things during the school, and she was always there.”

But most importantly her older sister, who guided her to commute and reach for higher academic levels to pursue her education in becoming an attorney-at-law.

