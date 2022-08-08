EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center opened what it is calling the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso.

The robotic suite will provide “minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures for gynecologic, bariatric, colorectal and general surgery, in addition to gynecologic oncology,” according to a news release issued by the hospital.

“This new robotic suite is the first of its kind in the Borderland, and it’s another way we’re showing the community our commitment to advancements in health care,” said Art Garza, chief executive officer at Del Sol Medical Center. “Del Sol Medical Center is dedicated to providing leading-edge treatment options to the El Paso community. With this addition, we are able to broaden our surgical capabilities and continue delivering top-tier care to all of our patients.”







The robotic surgical suite was built to house the da Vinci XI robot and will feature two robotic consoles. One console is controlled by the operating surgeon, and the other is used to train surgeons and graduate medical education students in real time. This robotic technology provides physicians with more precision, flexibility and control which results in shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times for patients, according to the hospital.

For more information on Del Sol Medical Center’s robotic surgery program, visit www.lpdshealthcare.com.

Del Sol Medical Center, located at 10301 Gateway West, is part of Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare.

