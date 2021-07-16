Del Sol Medical Center celebrates addition of hyperbaric chamber

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center officials are excited to introduce the addition of a hyperbaric chamber that will assist in the treatment of swelling, tissue repair and providing oxygen to patients.

Hospital officials say the advanced technology is a new milestone in medicine for the El Paso community and opens up man possibilities in the treatment and diagnosis of vascular disorders, non and slow healing wounds, carbon monoxide poisoning and infections.

Health experts say hyperbaric treatments are helpful in assisting diabetic patients, a large issue in El Paso. Hyperbolic chambers assist physicians by providing patients with enough oxygen in the blood to repair damaged tissue and restore normal body function.

